Beach Life Saving Station holds tea party luncheon

MANASQUAN – Finger foods and tea were served to guests on Tuesday, July 30, to raise funds for restoration work at the Squan Beach Life Saving Station [SBLSS].

As part of the second annual event, hosted by the SBLSS Preservation Committee, more than 30 guests attended the tea party luncheon that day. Proceeds will support restoration costs for the station, especially in the station’s tower.

“The windows have to be done upstairs in the tower,” said Lia Trench, vice president and chair of fund development of the SBLSS Preservation Committee. “That’s going to cost several thousand dollars,” she said, adding that it also needs to be painted.

While guests sat and chatted at tables of four or six, music from around the world pervaded the air courtesy of performer Nick Perone. Guests also enjoyed a variety of homemade foods made by Ms. Trench. This included 175 different sandwiches – curry chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad, etc. – as well as oatmeal fig cookies, chocolate pudding pies, biscotti and more. Foods were accompanied by hot or iced teas.

Ms. Trench said she thought this year’s tea party was better than last year’s, partly because guests had to make reservations and sit down together at a specific time.

“It worked out,” she said.

