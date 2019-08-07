    Signature Cocktails from NJ Distilleries

    Samantha Matthews
    It’s not only about the beer, even if the last six pages happened to be. In addition to an abundance of breweries, New Jersey is also home to several distilleries that know the basis of a perfectly crafted cocktail is a perfectly distilled spirit. Monmouth and Ocean counties feature a few distilleries of their own making your favorite spirit close to home. Whether you enjoy a smooth, crisp vodka or gin or prefer a dark whiskey or flavored rum, there is a distillery and spirit crafted just for you right in Monmouth or Ocean counties so catch your spirit today. 

    ASBURY PARK DISTILLING MARTINI 

    ASBURY PARK DISTILLING CO.

    When you visit Asbury Park Distilling Co, you are being served a drink literally made from scratch in-house. All the alcohol, bitters, tonics, tinctures, syrups and any other cocktail accompaniment is made by their incredibly talented bar staff. Grab a martini and sip and relax. 

    COPPER KETTLE SPIRITS  

    NJ BEACH BADGE VODKA  

     

    NJ Beach Badge Vodka and Spirit of NJ Vodka, the distillery’s award-winning vodkas, are made slowly with purpose in New Jersey for people who love New Jersey. Jersey Shore natives know that local pride is as real as local summer and this local vodka is also the real deal. 

    MUCKLEYEYE COCKTAIL  

    THE COLTS NECK STILLHOUSE CO. 

    Muckleyeye Spirits are distilled with white knuckle enthusiasm, exuberant pride and the spirit of proclamation. The unique and detailed craft cocktail program utilizes house-made tinctures, bitters, cordials, syrups, sodas and shrubs from locally sourced ingredients and produce. 

    ISLAND BEACH RUM BUCKET  

    ISLAND BEACH DISTILLERY 

    Island Beach Distillery is home to all things rum from white rum, spiced rum, sweet rum and pineapple, coconut, banana and cinna-rum, the distillery has a rum for you. Grab a rum bucket for a mixture of a few of your favorite spirits and juices. 

    APPLE SNAP  

    LAIRD & COMPANY 

    Laird & Company’s Apple Snap features Laird’s Applejack topped with ginger beer and a lemon for a smooth and refreshing cocktail. 

    ULTIMATE COOLER   

    SOURLAND MOUNTAIN SPIRITS  

    Sourland Mountain Spirits Ultimate Cooler features Sourland Mountain Spirits Gin mixed with simple syrup, fresh mint, cucumber and fever tree tonic. This Ultimate Cooler debuted during the distillery’s first week of its 12 Weeks of Summer Cocktails.

     

    AGUA DE MELON 

    THE JERSEY CITY DISTILLERY 

    The Jersey City Distillery’s Agua de Melon features Corgi Saddlecoat Vodka, watermelon, cranberry, lime and simple syrup. This cocktail is featured on the distillery’s summer menu so sip it while you can.  

    DUMBASS PEACH MULE   

    DUMBASS WHISKEY CO.  

    The Dumbass Peach Mule is Dumbass Whiskey Co.’s own version of a mule cocktail. Simple yet spectacular, the Dumbass Peach Mule is made with one part Dumbass Peach Whiskey and three parts ginger beer. 

    LEXINGTON LEMONADE   

    LITTLE WATER DISTILLERY  

    Little Water Distillery’s Lexington Lemonade is made with muddled cucumber, lemon, house made simple syrup and 48 Blocks Vodka. Head to the distillery for tours, tastings and handcrafted cocktails. 

    THE JERSEY SUNSET   

    PINE TAVERN DISTILLERY 

    Pine Tavern Distillery’s The Jersey Sunset features fresh muddled strawberries, peach cider, lemonade and Muddy Run Jersey Style Vodka. 

    BLOODY MARY 

    SILK CITY DISTILLERS 

    Silk City Distillers’ Bloody Mary is made with the distillery’s corn whiskey and the usual Bloody Mary fixings like tomato juice, horseradish and spices, then garnished with a pickle, celery stalk, green bean and a lime and lemon. 

    PEACH MARTINI 

    TRAINWRECK DISTILLERY 

     

    Feeling peachy? Trainwreck Distillery’s made in-house rum infused Peach Martini is divinely delicious. Stop in to sip on the Peach Martini or one of the distillery’s other craft cocktails.