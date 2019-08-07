Ruth F. Gilbert

Ruth F. Gilbert, 89, of Point Pleasant Beach, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Laurelton Complete Care, Brick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael Gilbert who died on Aug. 3, and her daughter Michele Kanitra, she leaves her son, Michael J. Gilbert and his wife, Judy Gilbert; grandson, Paul M. Kanitra; granddaughters Lauren