Movies move outdoors for summer

Summer at the Jersey Shore and the great outdoors go hand-in-hand each and every year. After spending winter months cooped up inside, summer visitors and town natives flock outside. Whether dining, grabbing cocktails, watching fireworks, playing mini-golf, going to the beach, indulging in ice cream and so much more, as many hours as possible are spent in the warm summer air.

Even movies migrate outdoors during the long and lazy days of summer. Enjoy one of your longtime favorites or catch a movie you’ve never seen without spending a minute inside. Towns in Monmouth and Ocean counties move movies outdoors this season with Movies on the Beach, Movies in the Park, Drive-In Movies and Movies on the Bay.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Feeling nostalgic? Take a trip back several decades and enjoy a drive-in movie at Windward Beach Park on Princeton Avenue. Brick Township’s drive-in movies will begin at dusk and are free of charge.

On Friday, Aug. 9, those in attendance can enjoy a showing of “The Greatest Showman” and on Friday, Aug. 16. the summer series comes to a close with “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” For more information on the drive-in movies and other SummerFest events, visit bricktownonline.com.



HOWELL TOWNSHIP

The Township of Howell’s Movies in the Park will take place on select Friday nights this summer at Howell Library Hill, 318 Old Tavern Road, with free movies beginning at dusk. Bring your blankets or favorite low-back lawn chair to sit back, relax and enjoy the show. Nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the local food banks.

Enjoy a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” on Friday, Aug. 9. The final movie of the 2019 season will be “Coco” on Friday, Aug. 23. For more information on Movies in the Park, visit twp.howell.nj.us.

JENKINSON’S

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, truly offers something for everyone from amusement park rides, arcades and carnival games to a fun house, aquarium, mini-golf and batting cages, there is always something fun to do at Jenkinson’s. Free Movies on the Beach every Friday night at dark throughout the summer is another can’t miss activity to get you heading to the boardwalk.

Check out the lineup for the remainder of the 2019 season: Aug. 9, “The Lego Movie 2;” Aug. 16, “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse;” Aug. 23, “Mary Poppins Returns;” and Aug. 30, “The Secret Life of Pets.” For more information on Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach, visit jenkinsons.com.

LAVALLETTE

The Borough of Lavallette presents “Movies on the Bay 2019” at the Heritage Gazebo with free movies on Tuesday nights beginning at sunset, approximately 8:30 p.m. The lineup: Aug. 13, “Christopher Robin;” Aug. 20, “The Lego Movie 2.” For more information on Movies on the Bay, visit enjoylavallette.com.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Movies on the Beach at Carteret Avenue Beach, Seaside Heights, returns for another summer. The town is also going back in time with a Drive In Movies series this season as well. Free movies on the beach begin every Sunday at dusk. Audience members will be seated on the Carteret Avenue beach so please bring your own beach chairs and blankets.

The beach movie schedule is as follows: Aug. 11, “Coco;” Aug. 18, “Moana;” and Aug. 25, “Incredibles 2.”

Join Seaside Heights at their Drive In Movies on the Bayfront at the Sumner Avenue Parking Lot also beginning at 8:30 p.m. Those in attendance can drive their cars right into the Sumner Avenue Lot at the entrance to town for the free movie series.

The drive-in movie schedule is as follows: Friday, Aug. 9, “Grease” and Friday, Aug. 23 “Back to the Future.” For more information on Movies on the Beach and Drive in Movies, visit exit82.com.

MANASQUAN

Manasquan’s Main Beach is home to many summer events, including weekly concerts every Thursday night as well as some Saturday concerts. 2019 Movies at Main Beach is another can’t miss summer series. All movies are free of charge on Monday nights and will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., for the July movies and around 8:15 p.m. for the August movies.

The lineup: Aug. 19, “Soul Surfer;” and Aug. 26, “Jaws.” For more information on 2019 Movies at Main Beach as well as the 2019 Concerts at Main Beach, visit manasquan-nj.gov.