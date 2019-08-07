Deborah A. Germak

Deborah A. Germak, 59, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Debbie grew up in Edison and graduated J.P. Stevens High School Class of 1977 and Ocean County College. She lived and worked in Point Pleasant Beach for over ten years. She worked as a motel assistant manager and