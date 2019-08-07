    A local guide to New Jersey’s vast amount of craft breweries

    By
    Samantha Matthews
    -
    SEA DRAGON 

    ASBURY PARK BREWERY

    Asbury Park Brewery’s Sea Dragon is an unfiltered East Coast IPA loaded with hops for a huge nose of citrus and pine and a classic bitter finish. 

     

    SOMETHING’S MISSING 

    BACKWARD FLAG BREWING CO 

    Backward Flag Brewing Company is both veteran-  and woman-owned and American crafted. Every beer, including Something’s Missing IPA, is proudly crafted in Forked River. 

     

    HIGH SIDE  

    BEACH HAUS BREWERY

    Beach Haus Brewery’s High Side pours clean with cascades of fine, bright white bubbles that introduce a nose of soft bread sweetness balanced by a subdued hop presence from the addition of Horizon hops. 

    HONEY HUDSON ALE 

    BELFORD BREWING

    The owners behind Belford Brewing note that in the spring and summer, the sweet smell of honeysuckle could be found up and down the Henry Hudson Trail. Drinking this beer reminds them of the fun, carefree days of their youth. 

    UNICORN GIRLS  

    BRADLEY BREW PROJECT

    Unicorn Girls is perfectly approachable with floral, strawberry and melon notes and a notable hop finish. Now available in cans, it is hazy and soft from oats, wheat, lactose and a double dry hop dose of Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Huell Melon hops. 

    IRISH BRIGADE RED   

    BUCKET BRIGADE BREWERY 

    Bucket Brigade Brewery’s Irish Brigade Red is a bright, beautiful dark reddish brown. The beer features a rich and tasty malt entry with a sweet cornmeal finish. 

    THE HOOK 

    CARTON BREWING

    Carton Brewing’s The Hook is a late hopped pale ale mixed with wheat and citra. Pleasant yeast and Vic Secret is added to the brew and the hops bring us back.

     

    17 MILE  

    CYPRESS BREWING COMPANY

    Cypress Brewing Company’s 17 Mile is an American IPA made with Simcoe and Centennial hops. 

     

     

    CAMPGROUNDS   

    DARK CITY BREWING COMPANY 

    Brown malt and oak-smoked wheat bring a delicious twist to this Extra Special Bitter [ESB] inspired amber ale for the occasion where you just need something easy to drink. 

    1888 OLD ALE   

    DEVILS CREEK BREWERY 

    Devils Creek Brewery’s 1888 Old Ale is a tribute to the town of Collingswood. Brewed with period ingredients like Marris Otter Malt and Treacle, this ale has a malty body and moderate hop profile. 

     

     

    THE HOPFISH  

    FLYING FISH BREWING COMPANY

    Flying Fish Brewing Company’s The Hopfish is always ready to take on the harsh conditions of the ever-changing beer world. Catch one and reminisce about the classic days of IPAs fortified by multiple additions of hops and balanced with residual sweetness of caramel malts. 

    WHAT THE BUTLER SAW   

    FORGOTTEN BOARDWALK BREWING 

    Forgotten Boardwalk’s What The Butler Saw is a brew made of wheat and yeast with tantalizing spice and citrus finish. While the beer is half-dressed it is still full flavor. 

    SUNSET BEACH BLONDE  

    FRYE BREWING

    Frye Brewing’s Summ’Time Blonde infused with key lime and mango in the randall. This one will take you to a beach where the band is playing, the sun is setting and you have a cool drink and that general warm feeling of summer. 

    NOR’EASTER  

    GARDEN STATE BEER 

    Garden State Beer’s Nor’easter is a New England style IPA that features a juicy tropical fruit hop aroma and flavor. This delicious IPA is heavily dry hopped to the point of being hazy and features a full body and smooth flavor. 

    THYYK: BLUEBERRY DREAMZ   

    HEAVY REEL BREWING CO

    The newest version of Heavy Reel Brewing Co’s Thyyk is a Smoovieee Sour made with blueberries and sea salt, which was first tapped a few weeks back in mid-July. 

    BODI BLONDE   

    HOBOKEN BREWING COMPANY

    Hoboken Brewing Company’s Bodi Blonde is a coconut-infused blonde ale with hop-driven notes of fresh citrus. Capturing the light, crisp taste of summer, Bodi is designed to be enjoyed year-round. 

    GO FLIGHT 

    ICARUS BREWING 

    Icarus Brewing’s Go Flight is brewed and canned in Lakewood. It is a heavily wheated Pale Ale that is dry hopped with Motueka, Mandarina Bavaria, Palisade, Lupulin Citra and Galaxy. 

    CALL IT WHAT YOU WILL   

    JERSEY GIRL BREWING COMPANY

    Jersey Girl Brewing Company’s Call It What You Will is a low gravity, highly session-able IPA with all the hop kick of a DIPA. 

    4057  

    JUGHANDLE BREWING COMPANY

    Jughandle Brewing Company’s “Forty Fifty Seven” is a powerful double IPA that hits all the senses, from its heavy haze to its balance of tropical yet dank aroma and flavor courtesy of a heaping blend of hops. 

     

    PARTY WAVE  

    KANE BREWING COMPANY 

    Kane Brewing Company’s Party Wave is an India Pale Ale, which is brewed with Pilsner, wheat, oats and honey malt–hopped with Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Simcoe. 

    GREEN ROOM   

    LAST WAVE BREWING CO

    Every New Jersey surfer sets their sights on one thing when the waves start pumping – some time in the green room. This IPA comes at you fast with a wallop of bitterness and is balanced by biscuity Vienna malts and late hop additions that go deep in the pine flavor department.  

    DUCKBOY  

    LITTLE DOG BREWING

    Little Dog Brewing’s DuckBoy is an American Pale Ale that is brewed with Cascade hops inside the Neptune City brewery. 

    ORANGE YOU FROM JERSEY  

    MANAFIRKIN BREWING CO

    Tan skin and big muscles, you must be from Jersey! This beer was lagered for eight weeks with a late addition of tangerines, clementines and blood oranges then finished off with a hefty dry hop of Citra, Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops. 

    BETTER THAN PANTS   

    MAN SKIRT BREWING

    Man Skirt Brewing’s Better Than Pants is a traditional Best Bitter ale that is anything, but bitter. The English grains come with toasty bread and biscuit flavors, offset by judicious use of English hops. 

     

     

    DARKMATTER  

    OYSTER BREWING COMPANY

    Oyster Brewing Company’s DARKmatter is a Vanilla Porter that is brewed in Waretown. The brewery is built around its two BBL all-electric brewing system and while it may be small it can make a consistently excellent product for customers to enjoy. 

    AMBOG ALE  

    PALAWEÑO BEER CO

    Palaweño Beer Co’s Ambog Ale blends a brisk hop flavor and golden color to create a refreshing amber ale. The merry mixture of American Ale tradition with Filipino flair combine into a thirst-quenching brew, flavorful year-round. 

    SAISON  

    RARITAN BAY BREWING 

    Raritan Bay Brewing’s Saison, like all good saisons, is dominated by the yeast. Several carefully cultivated yeast strains combine to give this a rustic stone fruit character. This is your beer for a hot summer day. 

    MOLLY PITCHER  

    RED TANK BREWING

    Red Tank Brewing’s Molly Pitcher is a traditional rustic American Amber Ale. The classic beer brings together brisk hop flavor and a coppery golden color to make a refreshing pint that is still flavorful enough to enjoy year-round.  

     

    1860 SERIES  

    SCREAMIN’ HILL BREWERY 

    The 1860 Series Belgian Saison uses the brewery’s 10bbl white-oak feudor. Brewed with Bullock Farms malt and fermented with a blend of saison and brett yeast that lives inside the oak panels and gives each rendition of the series its own unique flavors. 

    THE SHACK  

    SHIP BOTTOM BREWERY

    Created to honor The Causeway Shack, one of the first things LBI visitors saw driving onto the island before it was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy. Hops used in this IPA leave hints of musky, earthy, citrus, mango, tropical and stone fruit aromas. 

     

     

     

     

    DOUBLE IPA  

    SOURCE BREWING COMPANY 

    Source Brewing Company’s Double IPA is their latest Double IPA pilot batch brewed with raw local honey from The Fir Farm in Colts Neck. This DIPA is bursting with aromas of candied grapefruit, ripe tangerine, juicy mango and fresh pine. 

    PORTER   

    SPELLBOUND BREWING 

    Spellbound Brewing’s Porter is a robust malt forward beer with notes of chocolate and coffee and is medium bodied. The brew features a malty goodness without  being overly strong in ABV. It finishes with a hint of chocolate malt sweetness. 

     

    3SUM  

    THREE 3’S BREWING 

    Experience “The Pursuit of Hoppiness” with this Imperial IPA. The beer is brewed with over six pounds per barrel of Citra, Centennial and Columbus and a plethora of oats. This “East Coast” double IPA is smooth, creamy and remarkably well balanced. 

    SWEET NOTHIN’   

    TOMS RIVER BREWING 

    Toms River Brewing created this unique take on a classic West Coast DIPA, using large amounts of rye and caramel malts to produce refreshing flavors of earthy notes and spice. 

    ANGLESEA RED ALE   

    TUCKAHOE BREWING COMPANY

    This clean drinking, malt-forward red ale has strong notes of toffee and caramel. Although this beer’s hop presence is minimal, it has a balanced bitterness, flavor and aroma because of the addition of roasted barley. 

    ALL MOUTH NO TROUSERS   

    TWIN ELEPHANT BREWING COMPANY 

    Twin Elephant Brewing Company’s All Mouth No Trousers is their take on an English bitter. This bloke is a touch inflated, more carbed and slightly less bitter than a full measure in an English pub, but the malt is still left, right and center. 

    CRISPY BOI  

    TWO TON BREWING 

    A traditional German-style lager brewed with 100 percent German ingredients and traditional brewing methods. Hallertau Mittelfruh hops provide delicate florals and noble hop aromas, but the beer finishes with an irrefutable snap that lives up to its name. 

     

    HEARTS AND SKULLS  

    VINYL BREWING 

    Vinyl Brewing’s Hearts and Skulls is a Sour Ale with pomegranate, passionfruit and blood orange. 

    DREAM TICKET   

    WET TICKET BREWING 

    Wet Ticket Brewing’s Dream Ticket is a West Coast Double IPA that is bursting with flavors and aroma of candied orange, pineapple, peach and passion fruit. 

    ZED’S IN THE UNIVERSE  

    ZED’S BEER

    Zed’s in The Universe is Pale made with mostly American 2 Row and supported by Centennial, Cascade and Amarillo hops. This beer has an appealing floral nose and apricot undertones on the tastebuds. 