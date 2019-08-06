WALL TOWNSHIP — Allison Connolly resigned as the Wall Township School Board president on Tuesday, submitting a four-page letter expressing dismay over the “palpable rancor in town” and saying she “no longer feels empowered” to “represent the students.”

She said she is proud of district accomplishments during her tenure, such the five-year strategic plan, new security measures and fiscally responsible budgets, “But, now I am done,” she stated in the letter.

Ms. Connolly said she was “blindsided” by the Wall Township Education Association’s no-confidence vote in Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Dyer, and that a lawsuit brought by the union to overturn Ms. Dyer’s reappointment cast “a negative limelight on our town,” making it difficult to find a replacement when Ms. Dyer retires next June.

She touched on several other controversial issues, including effort to find a new location for the school bus compound. When the township struck a deal to park buses at the Howell school bus yard, freeing millions of dollars for other projects such as air-conditioning classrooms, she said, it “wasn’t good enough for some prominent critics.”

She said the controversy is “endemic of a much bigger issue,” in which “inaccuracies, rumor and innuendo” circulating on social media and elsewhere make it difficult for the board to function.

Ms. Connolly is the second board member to resign this year. Tennant D. Magee Sr. resigned in March. Andrew Krupa recently was appointed by the county superintendent of schools to fill the vacancy, after the board could not agree on a replacement. Two other board members, Robin Zawodniak and Dori Molloy, have chosen not to run for re-election in November.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.