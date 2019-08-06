Donald Joseph Gaffney, Jr.

Donald Joseph Gaffney, Jr., 83, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a brave battle with Leukemia, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Born in Montclair, Don had a lifelong career with Ford Motor Company and was the owner of Don Gaffney Ford, Freehold, before retiring