Robert ‘Bob’ F. Walzer, Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Robert “Bob” F. Walzer, Sr., 89, of Wall died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Mr. Walzer worked for many years at the Larrabee Substation of JCP&L in Howell before retiring in 1986. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during