Donald J. Hickey

By
Star News Group Staff
-
26 views

Donald J. Hickey, 72, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hickey was born and raised in Plainfield. He lived in South Plainfield for 34 years before moving to Brielle 12 years ago. After graduating from Plainfield High School, he enlisted in the Navy, in which he