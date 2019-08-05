Belmar Post Office to be renamed to honor space scientist

BELMAR — The United Postal Service announced Monday, Aug. 5 that it will officially rename the Belmar Post Office Building in honor of scientist and space pioneer Dr. Walter S. McAfee.

A ceremony will take place on Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at Three Acre Park, which is across the street from the post office located at 1300 Main Street.

Mr. McAfee passed away in 1995 and had lived in Lake Como, then known as South Belmar. He was apart of a team of scientists that bounced the first radio signals off the surface of the moon.

He was inducted into the Wall of Honor at InfoAge, a museum and science learning center in Wall Township, in 2006. According to the group’s website, Mr. McAfee was able to calculate the speed of the moon, and he was a participant in Project Diana in the 1940s, which was a U.S. Army-sponsored project to test whether or not high-frequency radio signals could penetrate the earth’s outer atmosphere.

He was also an adviser to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and spent his scientist career at Fort Monmouth.

Congressman Chris Smith [NJ-4] had sponsored a bill to rename the post office, which was eventually signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 23, 2018.

