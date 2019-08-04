Point Beach man struck and killed while crossing Route 88

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Route 88, near Post Road, according to the Brick Township Police Department.

Arthur W. Burke of Point Pleasant Beach was transported to Jersey Shore Regional Trauma Center, Neptune, where he died after suffering severe head and internal trauma, police said.

Mr. Burke was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by John Metevier, 44, of Brick Township, at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to Brick police, Mr. Burke was attempting to cross Route 88 between Bruce Street and Post Road, directly in the path of Mr. Metevier’s vehicle. Despite an attempt by Mr. Metevier to avoid him, police said, Mr. Burke was struck by the right front bumper of the vehicle.

Mr. Metevier was not injured. His passenger, Tina-Marie Dillon, 35, of Brick Township suffered minor injuries and was taken to Ocean Medical Center, Brick, for treatment.

Traffic Safety Officer David Thergesen of the Brick Township Police Department and Detective Michael Proto of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone information is asked to contact Officer Thergesen at 732-451-2037 or trafficsafety@brickpd.com.

