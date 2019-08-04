28th annual Sea Girt 5K draws more than 1,700 runners

SEA GIRT — The starting line for the 28th annual Sea Girt 5K had more than 1700 runners, lined up to support borough recreation activities and Coastal Habitat for Humanity, on Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to race director Mike D’Altrui, it was the event’s largest turnout to date.

“We had good weather which helps and we always get a great turnout in the community,” he said. “Overall it was a tremendous success this year, hopefully we can do some good both for Sea Girt and area veterans.”

The top male finishers were Tim McInerney, 18, with a chip time of 15:57; Louie Stengel, 27, with a chip time of 16:05; and Aaron Leskow, 27, with a chip time of 16:21.

The top female finishers were Devyn Pryor, 26, with a chip time of 18:25; Suzanne Forlenza, 25, with a chip time of 19:02; and Mathilde O’Connor, 14, with a chip time of 19:06

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.