Massage therapist in Brick charged with second sexual assault

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that as the result of an ongoing investigation, massage therapist Jonathan Higgins, 28, of Toms River, has been charged for the second time with sexual assault of a victim, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1).

Mr. Higgins was arrested Aug. 2, in connection with a second incident that occurred with another victim on May 21, 2019.

Prosecutor Billhimer alleges that Mr. Higgins, while employed as a massage therapist at Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township, committed sexual assault on a female customer during a massage on May 21. Mr. Higgins was previously arrested and charged with sexual assault on June 27.

The Aug 2 arrest was a result of a continuing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Brick Township Police Department, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mr. Higgins was arrested and processed at Brick Township Police Headquarters. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is lodged pending a detention hearing.

Mr. Billhimer is urging anyone having information or who feels they may be a victim to contact Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Timothy McCarthy of the Brick Township Police at 732-262-1100.

The prosecutor’s office reminds the public and media that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

