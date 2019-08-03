Galaga tourney draws gamers of all ages

POINT PLEASANT — In the early 1980s, video game developer Namco invited arcaders of all ages to hop aboard a starship and join the fight against the Galaga forces and their enemy tractor beams and projectiles.

The fight with the Galaga forces continues today, and during the Retro Gaming Tournament Tuesday and Thursday, Point Pleasant Borough Library took players on a trip back in time for a fierce competition to see who from libraries across the Ocean County Library system has what it takes to get the high score and be named the Galaga Champion.

“It’s a retro game Galaga and all the top scores for each branch are going to be posted on the Ocean County Library’s Facebook page so whoever comes and plays can check there to see how they compared to the other branches,” Teen Librarian Laura Kostiha said.