Galaga tourney draws gamers of all ages

POINT PLEASANT — In the early 1980s, video game developer Namco invited arcaders of all ages to hop aboard a starship and join the fight against the Galaga forces and their enemy tractor beams and projectiles.
The fight with the Galaga forces continues today, and during the Retro Gaming Tournament Tuesday and Thursday, Point Pleasant Borough Library took players on a trip back in time for a fierce competition to see who from libraries across the Ocean County Library system has what it takes to get the high score and be named the Galaga Champion.
“It’s a retro game Galaga and all the top scores for each branch are going to be posted on the Ocean County Library’s Facebook page so whoever comes and plays can check there to see how they compared to the other branches,” Teen Librarian Laura Kostiha said.
“In the Ocean County Library system we have traveling Maker kits … so in the gaming kit we have this Classic Edition, it is like the original Nintendo but it plugs in with an HDMI cable so it is like new and then in the kit we also have a brand new Nintendo Switch that up to eight players can play at a time.
“Families and users of the library can compete against other branches and there are a whole 21 branches out there in the system and with your library card, you can visit those branches. This is just some fun friendly com- petition where you can use our gaming kit we have.”
This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.
Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.