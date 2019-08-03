Brick PAL provides campers with fun trips and activities

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Police Athletic League [PAL] is holding its 21st summer camp this year, giving children fun-filled days of activities and trips while their parents are at work.

The summer camp was started back in 1998 and currently accommodates around 100 children. The camp operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“A lot of our working parents, they want a safe place to bring [their children] and this place has been great,” said Adele Coppola.

Ms. Coppola was in charge of the camp from its inception until last year, and this is her first year in a less active role. Dina Guido and Kelsey Rogers have now taken over as the supervisors of the camp, but Ms. Coppola couldn’t resist returning to help out.

“It’s just a great place,” Ms. Coppola said. It’s a fantastic place for kids.”

Ms. Coppola said the camp started very small, but has grown to serve as many as 200 children in years past. It is a “traveling camp,” providing the campers with fun trips all over the state, while also hosting the children every Friday at the PAL building on Drum Point Road.

“We have different themes, each Friday there’s a theme day,” she said. “Kids go out and play, sometimes outside. But usually, they like to travel and they go to the beach, they’ll go to the [Dover] pool in Toms River. So, the kids love it, the parents are very happy with it here, and the counselors are excellent.”