25th Annual Elks Fluke Fishing tourney a success

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— A multitude of anglers reeled in prize-winning catches during the 25th annual Point Pleasant Elks Fluke Fishing Tournament on Saturday, July 27.

Some 179 boats headed out into the Atlantic at 6 a.m, and did not return until 3:30 p.m, according to Elks member Robert Pursel.

Mr. Pursel said a portion of the monies raised from this nautical fundraiser will go toward the lodge itself, while the rest will benefit several charity projects the Point Pleasant Elks are involved with.

“Most of it is going to go into our charity fund, which will go towards special needs children, veterans, our youth programs and our scholarships and the community in general,” said Mr. Pursel.

