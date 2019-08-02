Women’s Guild annual luncheon a fashionable success

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Yacht Club was transformed into a stylish runway Thursday where the hottest local designs and accessories were on display for many to enjoy.

The Women’s Guild at All Saints Episcopal Church hosted its Annual Luncheon, Fashion Show and Card Party July 25 at the Bay Head Yacht Club. The traditional summer event, which spans several decades at the lo- cal church, was originally staged as a women’s card party, however has grown to feature a fashion show and luncheon that helps raise funds for local causes.

“People seemed to really enjoy it. I think it wasn’t as overbearingly hot as it has been in the past few weeks,” organizer Mary Peters said this week.

“I think the fashions were fun and the food was good and we raised the same amount as we did last year, which was great and helps us support all the outreach we do so it is wonderful.”