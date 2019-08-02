Summer’s bounty centerpiece of farmers market

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Sunflowers, local honey and just-picked vegetables can be found at Point Pleasant Beach’s Farmers Market, which takes place every Sunday when the sun is shining and the weather is warm.

This summer, three new vendors have been making the trip to the municipal parking lot on River Avenue to join in Sunday’s farm market, adding their own take on handcrafted items like painted signs, grab-and-go mason jars and natural skincare products.

The 14-year-old farmers market began the second of June this year, and will continue offering a variety of homemade and homegrown items until Sunday, Oct. 27.

Kim Deitz, a resident of the borough, took over organizing and spreading awareness about the market in 2009, after the people who started the market back in 2006 retired. With the help of family, friends and vendors who attend the weekly market, she has been able to maintain the borough’s summer staple for residents and passersby to enjoy.

“We’ve been working with the same four farms that we’ve been with for probably 10 years now, and then other vendors hear about it through word of mouth and then go on our website and contact me,” said Ms. Deitz. “[The farms] are all out of Ocean and Monmouth County. They have been coming for several years now, some of them five years, some of them 10.”

