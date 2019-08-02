JettRiders travel 700 miles for a worthy cause

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Nine teenagers were greeted with applause at the conclusion of the 11th annual Jett Foundation JettRide parade, after cycling down Arnold Avenue and straight to the ocean.

The riders began their 700-mile journey on July 12 and raised over $36,000 to fight Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Friends and family members of the riders from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts made their way to Point Pleasant Beach Friday, July 26, to reunite with the cross country trekkers, who had been on the road for 15 days.

They travelled from city to city, spending their nights in the homes of families who have been affected by Duchenne. They were escorted to the finish line by individuals with Duchenne in their power chairs, who came to the borough to support the riders.

On Friday, Maura Carroll, who works for the foundation and whose daughter, Ellie Carroll, participated in the ride, waited in Point Pleasant Beach for her daughter to arrive. She told The Ocean Star that she was a “very proud mom.”

She recounted family and friends called out, “These guys just did 700 miles,” as the entire entourage walked onto the beach Friday, and said, “Everybody on the beach just stood up and started clapping. It was really cool.”

