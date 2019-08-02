Elks treat campers to a fun-filled day

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Campers and their counselors enjoyed games, dancing, a barbecue and fire truck rides in the spirit of a carnival at the Point Pleasant Elks’ annual Camp Moore Picnic Wednesday.

Elks Camp Moore, located in Haskell, is a summer camp sponsored by the Elks for children with special needs. Campers traveled for about two hours by bus Wednesday morning to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge on Arnold Avenue to enjoy a full day of fun activities.

Camp Moore is a one-on-one camp with counselors for each special needs child during activities and events such as the annual picnic. Campers reside throughout New Jersey, and many of Camp Moore’s counselors are international students visiting from Europe.

In addition to playing fun carnival games and eating carnival-style food cooked and served by Elks volunteers, campers were escorted by their counselors onto boat rides at the Comstock Marina in Brick before climbing aboard fire trucks for a ride through Point Pleasant Beach.

“It’s great that our volunteers, including police and fire captains, are able to take time off from work during the week, just to help put together a fun day for these kids,” said Tom Watters, special needs chair for the Point Pleasant Beach Elks.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.