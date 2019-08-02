Campers sample the path to police work

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department this week hosted one of its most popular events of the year, as local youngsters had the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer during the Brick Youth Police Camp, held each summer.

“The overall vision of the police camp is an opportunity for the kids to get a close look at public safety and law enforcement life,” Brick Police Sgt. Jim Kelly said.

Sgt. Kelly said the camp introduces children, ages 11 to 13, to the nature and mindset of being in a paramilitary organization. They learn how to march and how to follow military commands in a 6 day, day-camp that is both physically challenging and highly rewarding.

“It’s a week of a mixture of discipline, training and fun,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Each day, camp counselors, which are all Brick Township police officers, show the campers different types of emergency services and law enforcement. On Tuesday, when Sgt. Kelly spoke to The Ocean Star, the campers were out on a boat.

“We do static displays of our special emergency response team, our CERT team’s gear and equipment, we do our emergency medical services motorcycle unit, bicycle unity, K9, ID Bureau evidence …

“Today the kids are out on the boats, they went to the Coast Guard Station and then they’re also going to be taken out on the fire boats, police boats, Ocean County Sheriff boats, some Mantoloking marine units are helping us out,” he said.

Later in the week, he said, the campers would be taking a trip down to Cape May County to do a rope course.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>