A place to view the sunset

LAVALLETTE—The Department of Public Works has completed building a bench on Brown Avenue, after a resident’s tearful plea for a new bench to be erected in memory of her late daughter was approved at the July 22 borough council meeting.

The resident, Marianne Wilson, donated the bench to the borough and hopes to soon add a plaque honoring her daughter, Kimberly, who she said loved Lavallette sunsets.

At the council meeting, Ms. Wilson stood at the podium, and said, “I’m a little nervous, so please bear with me as I’m very emotionally invested in this request.”

She then went on to share why donating a bench to Lavallette was the way in which she wanted to honor her daughter’s memory.

“My daughter would run leaps and bounds down to that pier, at the end of our block, to catch what she called “the most beautiful sunset ever … the pier has been a place where my family and I would spend many a time, watching the most spectacular sunsets that I feel only Lavallette could deliver. Sunset watching here not only brought my family together, but it created the most beautiful memories that I hold near and dear to my heart, especially now,” she said.

