New lunch program selected for Brielle Elementary School

BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education officially accepted Cafe Terias as the new school lunch vendor for the upcoming school year at Brielle Elementary School [BES] at the July 24 board meeting.

The board had been using the National School Lunch Program [NSLP] for years, but questions arose after the program’s restrictions grew tighter and taste satisfaction decreased, officials said.

According to board member Eliot Colon, chairperson of the Ad Hoc Food Committee, the board conducted a survey for students on the NSLP and results showed that more students were dissatisfied than were satisfied with the lunches.

“Roughly 100 survey responses came back and it was no surprise that only 20 percent of the students stated that they were ‘satisfied’ with the current lunch program,” Mr. Colon said. “Many of the dissatisfied stated that they felt that the ‘taste and quality’ of the food were lacking with the current government school lunch program.”

He also said it was very important that the board received feedback from all impacted parties, including parents, students, teachers, administration and the board of education.

“We will use this information to help implement the new school lunch plan. We want Brielle’s children to eat healthy while offering them food choices that they actually want and like to eat. We are confident that this year we will achieve that goal,” Mr. Colon said.

