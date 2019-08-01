H.W. Mountz and BOE prepare for upcoming school year

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz School administration is working hard to prepare for the upcoming school year and all hands are on deck, according to Board of Education President James Worth.

“I think Krystyna Domogala [acting superintendent] and Denise McCarthy [school business administrator] are digging in hard,” said Mr. Worth. “They’re getting the full cooperation of the staff, but there’s a lot to do.”

He said the current focus is on teachers’ schedules for the year, along with making sure technology is up to date and working properly, all while managing the summer maintenance schedule, as well as camps and programs happening throughout the summer.

Along with this work within H.W. Mountz, the district is also moving along with the replacement of recently vacated positions.

Superintendent Raymond Boccuti and Board of Education members Christine Valori and Alan Ferraro all resigned from their positions during a special board meeting held Tuesday, July 15.

Mr. Boccuti’s confidential separation agreement could not be disclosed, according to the board.

The board already has candidates who would like to fill the two empty board seats. Members plan to hold a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, to interview potential board member replacement candidates.

