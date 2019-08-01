Candidates file for Wall school board election

WALL TOWNSHIP — Four residents have filed to run in the November election for the four available seats on the Wall Township Board of Education.

Incumbent Ralph Addonizio, Shoreline Drive, is seeking re-election to a three-year term. Also seeking full three-year terms are newcomers Russell Gartz, Sandpiper Way, and Joseph A. Hall Jr., Maple Street, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections.

Seeking election to a two-year unexpired term is Andrew R. Krupa, Garfield Street. Mr. Krupa was appointed by Monmouth County superintendent of schools to serve on the board until January after the Wall school board reached an impasse on whom to appoint in the interim after former board member Tennant Magee Sr. resigned in March.

Incumbents Robin Zawodniak, currently serving as board vice president, and member Dori Molloy are not seeking re-election.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.