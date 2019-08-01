Borough Council settles future of former first aid building

LAKE COMO — The borough council approved a resolution at the July 16 meeting that has decided the future of the former South Belmar First Aid building located on 18th Avenue and that will lead to the eventual sale of a portion of the structure or the entire building.

“This is a culmination of litigations that we began against the South Belmar First Aid Squad when they stopped serving the municipality,” said Lake Como’s attorney Marguerite M. Schaffer.

“We brought an action to have the court declare a portion of that property belongs to the municipality, due to a law that says if we gave the property to them and they didn’t use it for those purposes we could seek to get it back.”

The property of the former South Belmar First Aid has been separated into two sections. One section is owned by the first aid squad and the other is owned by the borough.

