Annual Fireman’s Fair opens in Mallard Park

MANASQUAN — Five nights of fun for the whole family kicked off on Tuesday, July 30, with the start of Manasquan’s annual Fireman’s Fair in Mallard Park

The fair runs from 6 to 10 p.m. from July 30 through Aug. 3. Proceeds support the Manasquan Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, which hosts the event.

“We’re hoping for great weather and great turnout from the community in support of our event, which serves as our main fundraiser for Volunteer Engine Company No 2,” said Mike Galos, foreman of the engine company. “We love that everyone in Squan and surrounding communities looks forward to this event every year — it’s a great time out with friends and family.”

Tuesday’s festivities began with a parade of fire engines and first responders down Main Street, leading to Mallard Park, joined by local municipalities’ departments to celebrate the start of the event.

The fair includes a variety of rides, games, food, a beer tent and more, and draws many Manasquan residents and visitors to Mallard Park each year. It tends to remain in the same format because people enjoy it that way each year, officials said.

Ticket prices are $1 per ticket, $20 for a strip of 24 tickets or $50 for 64 and $25 for a family night wristband. Mega passes were $50 at presale, but have since increased to $55 now that the fair has started.

