Mary Frawley Ring

By
Star News Group Staff
-
42 views
Mary Frawley Ring, of Mantoloking, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore, Maryland.
 
She was born in Newark and grew up in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Robert James Frawley and Mary Bearens Frawley. Mary graduated from Mount St. Dominic Academy, Caldwell and The College of St