Jane C. Martel [Crane/Higgins], 92, of Altoona, Florida formerly of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Waterman Hospital, Tavares Florida.

She was born in Orange New Jersey on November 22, 1926 and was the daughter of Lena and Kenneth Crane. Before moving to Manasquan she was an Administrative Assistant for a