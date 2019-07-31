Interim superintendent named for Brick schools

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township school district has named an interim superintendent to take the helm for the upcoming school year as the board of education continues the search for a permanent successor to former superintendent Gerard Dalton who resigned abruptly.

Current Director of Human Resources Sean Cranston was unanimously approved by the board at the Wednesday meeting to take over the interim position for an additional salary of $184.23 per diem, effective Aug. 1.

Mr. Cranston said he is excited for the opportunity and is not anticipating making any big changes to what the district has already planned for the upcoming school year.

“I’m definitely excited. I’m here to help guide the direction we’re going in,” Mr. Cranston said at the meeting.

“We’ve set all of the plans for this year and we’re to keep the plans going forward that we have set in place with the administrative staff and the teachers to do what’s best for the district.”

Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab said Mr. Cranston was chosen since he had been with the board and administration as it worked through the 2019-2020 budget as well as for his human resources experience.

Mr. Cranston has worked as HR director since 2017. He was previously hired by the district as a math supervisor after teaching mathematics for nine years.

Ms. Wohlrab said Mr. Cranston would continue his duties as director of human resources, but the board would consider hiring someone part-time to lighten the workload.

