Donald P. Makow, 69, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Don grew up in Livingston and has lived in Point Pleasant for over twenty-five years.

He was a retired car sales representative and for thirty years worked at Mercedes-Benz of Freehold. Don was an avid car enthusiast and member of the “Cars and Coffee New Jersey” Club, Millstone.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jules and Matilda [Schwartz] Makow and sister, Suzanne Estrada.

Surviving are his wife of thirty years, Donna L. [Freda] Makow; and his son, Jordan S. Makow and his wife, Larisa of Brooklyn, New York. Also surviving are his sister, Eileen Preziosi; and many dear friends.

Funeral services were held at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center www.giving.mskcc.org

