Six running for two seats on Brick BOE

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Six candidates will battle it out this November for two seats up for election on the Brick Township Board of Education.

According to the Ocean County Clerk’s Office, the unofficial 2019 board of education candidates slate of candidates includes incumbents Melita Gagliardi, who is current board vice president, and member Daisy Haffner, who will together be running under the “Making a Difference,” slogan.

They will be challenged by candidates Robert “Rob” Canfield and Cassidy “Cas” Busa, running under the “It’s Reform Time” slogan. Mr. Canfield ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Board of Education election.

Also vying for a seat is former board member John Barton, who had teamed up with Mr. Canfield during the 2018 election.

Joseph Aulisi Jr., who ran a write-in campaign that began just weeks before the 2018 election, will also be on the ballot.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

