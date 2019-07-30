Marian Delores Johnson

Marian Delores Johnson, 86, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Marian was born February 3, 1933 in Jersey City. She attended and graduated from St. Dominick’s and St. Rose High School, respectively. She married her husband Peter E. Johnson and they raised their