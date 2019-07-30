Glimmer Glass Bridge closure today, July 30

MANASQUAN — The Glimmer Glass Bridge is closed today, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., county officials announced.

According to a press release from Monmouth County Public Information and Tourism, the bridge has been closed for maintenance work.

“The cables on the bridge need to be realigned, so we will need to close the bridge for six hours,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering, in the press release. “We appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors while this maintenance work is being performed.”

The bridge will remain open for marine traffic, but is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while work is being done during those hours.

Vehicles should follow the posted detour signs, the release states.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.