Barry Scott Lukowitz, 63, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born on Feb. 1, 1956, Barry grew up on Virginia Avenue in Manasquan. He attended Manasquan Elementary School; Manasquan High School then transferred to Wall High School. He resided in Asbury Park for the past several years.

He enjoyed working on fishing boats; later work included: part owner/mechanic at Manasquan Gulf Station; construction. He was owner/operator of a construction company many years ago.

As a child he did odd jobs for our neighbors to buy his beloved model trains and had a great setup in our basement. As a teenager he dabbled in playing drums and guitar…Smoke on the Water was played endlessly.

He enjoyed fishing off the jetty and he was a very good cook, especially Barbecue. He gave me a recipe for London Broil that is superior to any other I’ve tried [and I dare say it will remain as such].

Barry was easygoing and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was kind, caring and loving. He once rescued and brought home on his bicycle a three-legged stray cat he found down by the Marina. We kept her and named her Elizabeth.

He is survived by his siblings Wendy, Stephen and Brian Lukowitz; a daughter Lacey Wipperman; nieces and nephews Lydia, Abby, Isabella, Kris and Jonathan [Stephen] Lukowitz; cousin Carol Broderick; uncle Marvin Gibbons and Wendy’s cat Mary whom he loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilma and Henry Lukowitz.

Barry left us way too soon and will be tremendously missed.

Arrangements will be private, so please let him know you’re thinking of him by raising a glass and saying a toast in his honor, “Na zdrowie”, Barry. [Polish meaning: Cheers. Bless you.]