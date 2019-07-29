Susan E. Whiting

Susan E. Whiting, 53, of Howell Township, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home.

She was born in Summit, and resided in Dunellen, prior to settling in Howell Township, 10 years ago.

Susan was employed as an administrative assistant at Kelly Services at Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, for 5 years. Previously she