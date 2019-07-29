Robert ‘Bob’ N. Gerin

Robert “Bob” N. Gerin, 76, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Bob was born in Sandusky, Ohio. He spent most of his childhood in Middletown, and his adult life in Interlaken and Brick. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay Donna Hillman Gerin and his parents, Fernand and Marianne Engels Gerin