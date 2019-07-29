Parker House files defamation suit against two borough residents

SEA GIRT — The Avon Hotel Corporation has filed a defamation suit against Sea Girt residents Candace Kadimik, owner of The Beacon House, and Catherine Metcalf.

The suit, filed today, July 29, claims the defendants have published “disparaging assertions” concerning The Parker House including the dissemination of “false and inaccurate information,” the suit states.

The suit claims both defendants falsely reported ordinance violations to the Sea Girt Police Department which “have been proven to be unfounded and without basis,” it reads.

Attorney Roger McLaughlin said, “the Parker House owners have been reluctant to take this action, the false and malicious allegations made by the defendants and the false reports of ordinance violations have left our clients with no choice.”

“Both defendants have disseminated false and disparaging statement and literature with the clear intent to damage the reputation and business of the Parker House,” Mr. McLaughlin told The Coast Star. “The Parker House can no longer sit by and allow its business to be harmed by these malicious actions.”

On Monday, Ms. Metcalf was not familiar with the suit but stated regarding the filing, “My complaint has been that I don’t think there should be an uber stand in front of my home for the benefit of a business in a residential neighborhood and that has been my consistent statement.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.