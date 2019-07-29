Carol Jean McDonald

Star News Group Staff
Carol Jean McDonald [Anderson], [who preferred to be called Carole], 76 of Sea Girt Estates, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Billings, Montana with her family by her side.

Carole was born and raised in Freehold, and graduated from Freehold Regional High School in 1960. Upon her marriage to Dennis McDonald of Nanty