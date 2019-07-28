Brick man pleads guilty to discarding dead body, curbside

FREEHOLD – A Brick Township man pleaded guilty on Friday to discarding a dead body in the area of Rockefeller Drive and Brighton Avenue in Wall Township in 2018, according to a July 26 press release from the Office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor.

In the release, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced that 51-year-old Edward Ramirez pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to a charge of second- degree disturbing or desecrating human remains after discarding the deceased body of 35-year-old Jamie Leis covered in a tarp, curbside.

Mr. Ramirez faces five years in prison when he returns for sentencing on Oct. 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Vincent N. Falcetano Jr.

According to the release, on May 17, 2018, at 10:29 a.m., “the Wall Township Police Department responded to the area of Brighton Avenue and Rockefeller Drive for a call reporting the discovery of a body wrapped in a tarp. Police later determined that the tarp contained the remains of Jamie Leis.

The investigation led to discovery of critical video surveillance from a nearby house. That surveillance revealed that at approximately 2 a.m., a work-style van stopped in the area of Rockefeller Drive and Brighton Avenue, before a male, later identified as Mr. Ramirez exited the van, opened the rear doors and discarded body near the curb, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department recovered additional surveillance videos from that time period, allowing them to determine where the van fled as well as its license plate. Mr. Ramirez was arrested on June 5, 2018.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings, and Mr. Ramirez is represented by Anthony Aldorasi.

