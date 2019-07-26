‘Retrospect’ exhibit on display at North Hall Gallery

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— Karen Norby’s paintings, drawings and ceramic tiles are on display in the North Hall Gallery of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in a solo exhibition titled, “Retrospect.” The diverse collection of artwork spans decades of Ms. Norby’s life as an art educator and traveler.

“It’s work that I’ve done over the years, so you can see my style changes working with different mediums. That’s why you see such a variety of different things,” said Ms. Norby, gesturing to the artwork hung in the buttresses of the church’s art gallery next door to the chapel.

As a Point Pleasant resident and former art teacher in Manasquan, she looks to the surrounding area as a source of inspiration. A Jenkinson’s kite festival animates one of her paintings while a golden sunrise over Beaver Dam Creek beams over the water in another.

“Being retired gives me a lot more time to work on my art. It gives me more time to think about it rather than just going and doing some- thing this way,” she said.

“I kind of experience something that would influence me to want to do that specific piece of art, like the one that was over on Beaver Dam Creek, where the sun just happened to be a certain way and that I wanted to capture the moment the way the Impressionists do.”

