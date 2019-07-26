Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive July 27

BELMAR — Knights of Columbus Council 5611 will hold its fifth annual blood drive on Saturday, July 27, at the St. Rose Parish Center.

Organizers say that donations, which can be given at the St. Rose Parish Center at 603 Seventh Ave. between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., are needed because there is currently a shortage in blood supplies.

“In our area right now, we are kind of hurting for blood,” said John Prorok, a member of the Knights of Columbus. He said the group received an urgent request from New Jersey Blood Services, a division of the New York Blood Center.

“Our challenge is we’ve got to fill every slot,” he said.

In previous years, the blood drive has collected between 60 and 70 pints of blood. This year, the event organizers have set the goal higher, with the hopes of bringing in more than 100 pints of blood.

“We just came close to doing 70 pints of blood at our last drive in February and nothing would make us happier than to try and get 100 [pints],” Richard Wagner, another organizer for the blood drive, said.

“Especially during the summer months, with everything going on, there is always a situation where more blood is called for,” he said, adding that a single pint could save as many as three people.

“We just thank everyone in advance who comes out,” Mr. Wagner said.

