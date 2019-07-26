Hoffman’s Ice Cream hosts give-a-pint, get-a-pint blood drive

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Those who donated a pint of blood to help save the lives of many in the tristate area during this summer’s “blood emergency,” were treated to a free pint of Hoffman’s ice cream, according to the Director of Donor Recruitment and Retention for New Jersey Blood Services, Marie Forrestal.

The blood drive on July 15, which took place in a Blood Mobile located in the Hoffman’s Ice Cream parking lot, serviced 84 appointments and a number of walk-ins who decided to donate the day of the drive. In return for donating a pint of blood, donors were given a pint of hand-packed, homemade ice cream from Hoffman’s.

Ms. Forrestal explained how this summer’s “blood emergency” began.

“A big problem is, over the summer we don’t see high school and college-aged do- nors because school is out. They make up about 25 percent of our blood supply,” she said. “Over the summer, that’s when our blood supply is really bleak, in fact we’re in a blood emergency right now.”

She believes hosting a blood drive at a location like Hoffman’s helps address the low blood supply issue, “Because it’s younger people who don’t care about calories as much, who have more ice cream,” she quipped.

