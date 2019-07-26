Chapel to host ‘An Evening of Jazz’ on July 26

BAY HEAD — As part of a growing summer tradition, the Bay Head Chapel is inviting community members to take a seat in the church pews and enjoy an evening of musical entertainment.

The Bay Head Chapel, located at the corner of Bridge and Main avenues, will present “An Evening of Jazz” Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., which will feature a performance by The Matt King Quartet, a New York City-based group.

“We thought it would be nice to try a Friday evening event so that we could invite many community people … and we have a really wonderful group performing for us that has worked for me for many, many years and we’re really looking forward to a good turnout,” organizer Allison Sargent said Tuesday.

“We’re hosting a really nice reception afterward and we’re just looking forward to a lot of people coming out to be a part of it, our community and our friends.”

Each August throughout the past two years, the Chapel has also hosted a Musical Review and Ice Cream Social for community members to enjoy sweet treats and listen to tunes in a variety of genres including Motown classics, Broadways hits and even a cappella.

“I think they [The Matt King Quartet] are very talented. In and of themselves, they each come from a large jazz background and it is very nice of them to come to our area to share their talents and they are very upbeat and very engaging,” Ms. Sargent said.

“I think people love jazz, it is very relaxing, it is going to be in our beautiful, historic chapel, so it is just going to be a fun, relaxing evening of great jazz music which I think people often gravitate to now.”

