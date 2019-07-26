Book bike gives the Little Red Library wheels

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Little Red Library has a brand new way to transport books to its members throughout town — the book bike.

Book bicycles have become popular for use among public libraries through-out the country and the Point Pleasant Beach branch of the Ocean County Li-brary [OCL] has added this to its arsenal through a stroke of good luck.

“The head of our youth services for the OCL put in for a raffle at the Public Library Association Conference in Philadelphia last year,” said Matt Willbergh, Point Pleasant Beach Library branch manager. “Librarians and library staff from all over the country come to the Philly Convention Center. The company that makes these bikes is in Philly, so she put her name in and won it!”