Five years ago Larry Grafas owner of Hoffman’s Marina acquired the establishment that sits at 622 Green Ave., Brielle, formerly Union Landing and renovated the building and patio to make the exterior completely accessible to all and Waypoint 622 was born.

WELCOME TO WAYPOINT 622

According to Grafas, his goal at Waypoint 622 was to give customers the best possible experience with award-winning chefs and beautiful scenery.

“As the owner of Hoffman’s Marina, I wanted to create a destination for visitors that would comprise great food with an even better atmosphere,” said Grafas. “After renovating the marina post-Superstorm Sandy, I realized that acquiring and renovating Waypoint 622 would create a place where locals, visitors, boaters and foodies could come to enjoy an experience like no other in the area.”

For those who don’t know where the name Waypoint 622 came from, Grafas explained that a “waypoint” is a reference point often used by boaters and fisherman for purposes of navigation.

“In short, a waypoint is the set of coordinates that provide the destination a boater would be going to, hence Waypoint 622 being your final destination for the day or night,” he added.

Carrying on the theme of being a final destination for the day or evening, Waypoint has multiple options for people depending on what they’re looking for, whether it be a drink at the bar, an outdoor meal or an indoor dining experience.

This was important to Grafas when doing the renovations and laying out the establishment. Their team put a tremendous amount of thought into the layout of the restaurant, Grafas said.

“We wanted to create a new and exciting destination for tourists and locals to relax on the water with views of the marina and the Manasquan River, which you can experience from both indoor and outdoor dining,” he said. ”We have a team of award-winning chefs along with master mixologists to create an impressive culinary experience.”

WAYPOINT MAKES WAVES

While waterfront dining establishments are popular here at the Jersey Shore, Waypoint 622 strives to set itself apart from the rest.

“The atmosphere at Waypoint 622 sets us apart from all other establishments in the area,” explained Grafas. “Our restaurant comprises two different experiences: an American seafood bistro inside for upscale casual dining, and an outside patio bar with a traditional, vibrant environment to enjoy lunch, dinner and the waterfront scenery.”

The establishment can also accommodate a large number of guests and the various areas of the restaurant can host a variety of private events serving parties of all sizes.

“We are the go-to place for holiday parties, bridal showers, birthday parties, anniversaries, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, company outings, cocktail hours, repasts and corporate meetings,” added Grafas.

Always placing the customer first, Grafas also expressed that Waypoint 622 has exclusive relationships with other businesses in the area for any of their customer needs including clothing shops, bakeries, florists and more.

DINING AT WAYPOINT 622

Offering something for everyone is a theme that resonates in every aspect of Waypoint 622 from the layout to the atmosphere to the accommodations and, of course, the menu.

“We offer a very extensive menu catering to a variety of dietary restrictions including dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options made with the finest ingredients from a primarily scratch-kitchen, allowing guests to enjoy their time and experience with the rest of their party without being rushed,” said Grafas.

“We pride ourselves on our high level of service to cater to each customer with a friendly and pleasant experience,” he added. “With a variety of menu options to select from, along with an incredible view and top-tier service, Waypoint 622 strives to make sure every guest leaves satisfied.”

The menu at Waypoint 622 offers a variety of New American cuisine with a lunch, dinner and patio menu to compliment the time of day you are dining and the location.

“Our Executive Chef Andy Maglione works closely with Chef de Cuisine Monica Impaglia to curate a marina-inspired menu that appeals to all customers for a night of upscale casual dining or a classic twist on marina fare,” explained Grafas. “The two chefs love to keep the menu fresh and exciting, trying new combinations and altering menu items to provide customers with delicious flavors and options incorporating fresh locally-sourced seafood, salads, pastas and steaks in different varieties for all to enjoy.”

In addition, offering the three separate menus is important to Grafas in order to cater to every type of dietary restriction and also provide delicious food and service for all customers in the process.

“We offer casual marina fare on the patio for our guests who want to sit down and relax by the water for an easy meal, and an upscale indoor dining menu for our customers who want a more intimate and upscale dining experience,” said Grafas.

While Waypoint 622 offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor dining options, Grafas was able to narrow it down to some of the most popular menu items.

“Our best seller is a toss up between our crab cake – which can be made gluten free – and offers an appetizer or dinner-sized portion of one or two cakes consisting of colossal crab meat with no filler, or our lobster roll – made with Greek yogurt, fresh lobster and shrimp tossed in a citrus herb dressing,” Grafas said.

For those who prefer to catch their own dinner, Waypoint has an option for them as well. “Waypoint 622 also offers a catch-and-cook option for anyone who would like to bring in their own cleaned catch from their fishing trip and we will cook it for them multiple ways that the chefs believe will enhance the natural flavors of the fish,” added Grafas.

DELICIOUS DRINKS AND NOTEWORTHY EVENTS

In addition to the delectable dining options, Waypoint 622 offers guests refreshing specialty cocktails and live entertainment to enhance their overall experience. According to Grafas, they offer cocktail specials every day of the week, including weekends. Similar to the dining options while the establishment features a wide variety of cocktails, Grafas can pinpoint a few top favorites.

“Our Garden State Lemonade, a delicious combination of muddled blueberries, vodka and lemonade, is by far our best seller,” said Grafas. “We also created a traditional Aperol Spritz this summer which has been a huge success.”

Waypoint 622 also features events to better serve the community that you won’t want to miss.

“We host an event with Rescue Ridge, a volunteer organization that helps rescued animals find forever homes, every month during the summer,” he explained. “Our next collaboration will be held outside on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. where Rescue Ridge, their team of volunteers and adoptable animals will visit so guests can adopt, foster, volunteer or donate to this great cause.”