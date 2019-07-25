With summer breezing by in what feels like the blink of an eye, it is time to make the most of the rest of the season and spend as much time as possible outdoors. Whether grabbing a quick lunch or enjoying dinner and drinks with family and friends, these restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties have perfect outdoor dining offerings paired with breathtaking views and welcoming atmospheres.

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING

Proving Ground Waterfront Dining was established in 2018 as a modern waterfront retreat inspired by local history. The establishment has been featuring live music and good times all year round ever since its inception. Proving Ground is all about testing new menu items and specializing in the newest craft beers and cocktails. Join Proving Ground for lunch, dinner, drinks or Sunday brunch.

Dine on the outdoor deck overlooking the water and enjoy gorgeous views and sunsets while dining on delectable fare such as Mussels Fra Diavolo, Buffalo Cauliflower, a Mediterranean Sampler, Fish Tacos, Lobster Crab Mac & Cheese, burgers and so much more.

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands

732-872-2266

theprovingground.com

THE SHRIMP BOX

The Shrimp Box overlooks the harbor, which makes it a perfect spot for soaking up the sun while enjoying a great meal. Join The Shrimp Box on the patio for lunch or dinner or dock and dine with over 300 feet of dock space for customers coming by water. The establishment invites guests to enjoy a casual setting paired with a relaxed atmosphere and accompanied by warm breezes and gorgeous views.

The Outside The Box Patio Menu features a wide array of delicious dining options from raw bar and appetizers to sandwiches and wraps, entrees and specialty cocktails. Start off your meal with Summer Shrimp, grilled shrimp served on a bed of arugula with watermelon, feta and a balsamic glaze and then enjoy the Pan Seared Three Pepper Tuna. Sip on a specialty cocktail like the Pina Frescada featuring New Amsterdam Coconut Vodka, New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka shaken with lime juice and coconut water.

75 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

732-899-1637

theshrimpbox.com

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT & MARINA BAR

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar offers waterfront and outdoor dining for a one-of-a-kind Jersey Shore restaurant experience. Head to the Beach Bar for fun in the sand right on the Manasquan River or dine on the outdoor deck. River Rock believes they are where there is something for everyone and that includes the menu as well. The establishment offers a wide array of dishes to choose from such as appetizers and seafood starters, soups and salads, burgers, sandwiches and wraps, entrees, sushi bar appetizers, sushi and sashimi as well as special roll and sushi bar entrees and pizza.

Enjoy the water views and the savory flavor of thin-crust, crispy, wood-fired pizza with options like Momma Rock, a traditional pizza made with mozzarella cheese on the bottom and homemade margherita sauce on top. Grab an order of River Rock Nachos to share as they are a house specialty topped with cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa and guacamole served with a side of River Rock chili.

1600 Route 70, Brick

732-840-1110

riverrockbricknj.com

CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE BAR & GRILL

Clarks Landing Dockside Bar & Grill serves lunch and dinner along with a delicious list of specialty cocktails, which all pair with noteworthy views. Dine al fresco on the patio and take in stunning sunsets, exquisite views of the Manasquan riverfront mansions and picturesque sights of Treasure Island. Located on the Manasquan River at Historic Clarks Landing Yacht Club, the establishment pairs views and atmosphere with excellent service to provide the perfect setting for a casual, fun night out.

Clarks Dockside serves American bar and grill classic food that is made with high quality ingredients and a menu designed by Executive Chef Hassan Mohamed. Stop in and dine on Dockside Shrimp that are battered and tossed in Spicy Thai sauce, a Dockside Burger that is a 10 oz. Angus burger topped with choice of cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle on a brioche roll or Crab Cakes served with a homemade remoulade, vegetable medley and mashed potatoes. The menu boasts much more to offer so stop in for lunch or dinner and taste for yourself.

847 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

732-899-1111

docksidebargrill.com

MARTELL’S WATERS EDGE

Martell’s Waters Edge is known as New Jersey’s premier venue for al fresco dining, tiki bar, chic indoor restaurant, banquet hall and some of the best nightlife the area has to offer. Located directly on the majestic Barnegat Bay, customers can watch the boats go by as they sit at one of the unique glider tables and enjoy a casual meal on the expansive deck. Stay after dinner and dance the night away at the tiki bar with some of the Jersey Shore’s hottest bands.

Martell’s Dalton’s Tiki Bar offers a wide array of seafood specialties as well as land-lubber fare. Order from the Oyster -n- Clam Bar or for those 21 and over enjoy Shooters of fresh shrimp, oyster or clam with cocktail sauce and Absolut Pepper Vodka. Starters include Clams Casino, Blackened Tuna Bites, Buffalo Wings, Nachos Supreme and more. The Off The Hook section of the menu features dishes that include Fish Tacos that are soft with grilled Mahi and pineapple salsa as well as Shrimp In A Basket that is butterfly style and fried with cocktail sauce on the side. A Lobster BLT is served on a brioche roll and features Maine Lobster. The Boardwalk Section features boardwalk favorites like Coney Island Dogs, cheesesteak and sausage sandwiches.

11 White Cap Way, Bayville

732-269-3000

watersedgeonthebay.com

RED FOX BEACH BAR & GRILL

Red Fox Beach Bar & Grill is open daily at 11 a.m. weather permitting and is located just steps away from the beautiful white sand beaches of Island Beach State Park. The perfect spot to meet with family and friends after a long day at the beach, enjoy a tropical cocktail from Red Fox’s fully stocked bar. The establishment features great food, refreshing drinks, ice cold beer and a full bar that is all in a casual and friendly atmosphere.

Hungry? The Red Fox Beach Bar & Grill features some of the best “made from scratch” food around. Enjoy menu items that include shrimp, clams and oysters from the raw bar, authentic tacos made with salmon, cod, chicken, beef or shrimp, tuna bites, homemade zucchini sticks and a choice of five different salads with homemade dressings.

Rt. 35 & Shore Road, Ocean Bathing Area #1 at Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park

redfoxbeachbar.com

SUNSETS RIVERFRONT RESTAURANT

Sunsets Riverfront Restaurant is located on the waterfront in Neptune. Join Sunsets for good times, great drinks and phenomenal food all while enjoying being outdoors overlooking the river. Stop in seven days a week and enjoy live music and weekly specials. The menu boasts sushi, seafood, land-lubber grub and more.

Monday night specials feature a $5 Appetizer Menu at the bar followed by $2.50 tacos on Tuesdays at the bar only. Wednesdays are half price sushi, maki rolls only and Thursday is Lobster Night. Happy Hour is offered daily from 3 to 7 p.m. and includes $3 domestic drafts, $5 imported drafts and house wines, $5 well drinks and sangria.

302 S Concourse, Neptune Township

732-775-9911

RED’S LOBSTER POT

Red’s Lobster Pot is where you can’t fake fresh featuring waterfront lunch and dinner daily specials with dock and dine available. According to the Red’s Lobster Pot website, 20 years ago after an epic dive trip leading to one of Bill Cleary’s many deep water certifications, Bill’s instructor Bob Wilson suggested they celebrate at Red’s. The story goes on that this led to Bill falling in love with the bucolic New England style of the place and of course the fresh seafood. In 2014 after years of negotiating and other successful restaurant ventures, Bill and his partner Marisa Tanner bought Red’s. Red’s is committed to serving only the freshest seafood.

The location is just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, which allows the establishment to have locally caught lobsters delivered right to their docks by local Lobstermen. Stop in for lunch or dinner and dine dockside while enjoying the freshest seafood and sights of fishing boats unloading the daily catch. Red’s Dockside menu features a full raw bar, starters like Fried Clam Strips, Coconut Shrimp, a Pot of Steamers, Grilled Asian Oysters, Spicy Clams and much more. Order up a steamed New Jersey Lobster or grab a Lobster Roll with chunks of NJ lobster with light mayonaise served on a warm buttered roll with fresh chives. Feel like a sandwich? Options include a Fried Flounder Sandwich, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Fresh Catch Sandwich and more.

57 Inlet Dr., Point Pleasant Beach

732-295-6622

redslobsterpot.com

MARINA GRILLE

Marina Grille offers lunch, dinner, happy hour and drinks right at the Belmar Marina with outdoor dining and the best sunset views. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor live music. The menu boasts small plates, raw bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, chowders and bisques as well as entrees.

Stop in for a lovely dinner on the water with family and friends and start off your meal with the Ahi Tuna Nachos featuring seared tuna, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy wontons, sriracha mayo and a ginger glaze. The Roasted Beet salad is comprised of arugula, baby carrots, warm goat cheese, candied pecans and a balsamic vinaigrette. The Domestic Lump Crab Cake Entree is served with two Bakes Chesapeake Bay crab cakes, fries and housemade coleslaw.

905 Rt. 35 South, Belmar

732-894-3211

marinagrillenj.com

MJ’S RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL – BAYVILLE

MJ’s Bayville location features waterfront dining with picturesque views as it is the only location of the MJ’s restaurants that is located on the water. MJ’s Bayville was made for outdoor dining and drinking and the menu complements that notion featuring the fusion of seafood items as well as MJ’s favorites.

Stop in for lunch and dinner to enjoy the outdoor bar and dining area with family and friends. Start off your meal with something from the Raw Bar or an order of MJ’s Hot & Spicy Shrimp, which features tender shrimp, sauteed in a cross between traditional scampi and spicy New Orleans that is served with garlic bread. The Buffalo Shrimp and Spinach Quesadilla or the South of the Border Shrimp Cocktail that is served with six tender shrimp, lemon, lime and a spicy chipotle cocktail sauce are both great ways to start off your meal as well.

Petite Lobster Rolls feature fresh, sweet lobster steamed and picked then tossed with celery, onion, Old Bay seasoning, mayo and a hint of spice served on two sweet Hawaiian rolls with mango salsa and fresh chives. The Shrimp and Scallop Tuscan Salad is made up of pan-seared jumbo shrimp and sweet sea scallops over baby greens tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette and topped with ripe plum tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese and grilled onions.

905 Bay Boulevard, Bayville

732-269-7764

mjsrestaurant.com/Bayville