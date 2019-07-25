While Monmouth Park has been all about horses since its 1870 inception, it goes beyond the track with all the current offerings and features guests can enjoy — from festivals to mini-golf to delectable dining and, as of last year, the addition of sports betting.

WELCOME TO MONMOUTH PARK

Monmouth Park has always aimed to be more than just horse racing, striving to offer literally something for everyone and also to cater to all ages. On any given day you can head to the track with your entire family and find something for each member to enjoy.

In addition to the live thoroughbred racing, every Sunday Monmouth Park features Family Fun Day with pony rides, a bounce house, face painters and clowns. Most Sundays also feature a live band during the day.

In 2017, the track put a big focus on enhancing their food and beverage offerings. A new food and beverage department had transformed the menus in the dining room and luxury boxes and also brought in craft beers from distilleries that were new to the track.

HORSE RACING AND SPORTS BETTING

The vision for Monmouth Park has always been to offer more, and last year the track debuted sports betting with the William Hill sports book after a long campaign to secure it, which has added another realm of offerings for trackgoers.

Those who go to the track on race days have the ability to go back and forth between betting sports and horse races, making for the best of both worlds.

On weekends and race days, sports betting opens at 8 a.m. and during the week it opens at 10 a.m. Depending on the day, sports betting closes at 1 or 2 a.m. While horse racing is open to ages 18 and up, sports betting is for those 21 and over.

UPCOMING FESTIVALS

Finish off the month of July with Ladies’ Day sponsored by Lilly Pulitzer Shops at Riverside on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monmouth Park invites you to grab the biggest hat you have and the most colorful dress in your closet and come out for Ladies’ Day.

Stop by the Lilly Pulitzer Shops at Riverside pop-up shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and browse through and purchase some of the hottest summer styles and dresses. Don’t miss the Lilly Pulitzer fashion show at 1:40 p.m. at the Lady’s Secret where you can see your favorite outfits being showcased.

New for the 2019 Ladies’ Day, guests can join the Ladies Hat Parade for a chance to win Best Hat in the following categories: Best Overall, Best Kids, Best Lilly Themed, Best Horse Racing Themed. The parade begins at 2:45 p.m. in front of the Lilly Pulitzer pop-up store.

Walk the red carpet with your friends for a Ladies’ Day photo-op! With incredible fashion, great friends and an even better cause, enjoy a day dedicated to you at Monmouth Park. The event raises funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

The month of August will be buzzing with events at Monmouth Park with some tried and true favorites and other brand new festivals.

The Italian Festival & Wine Tasting is back on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pizza, pasta and wine make it the most delicious time of year at Monmouth Park’s annual festival celebrating the cuisine and wines of Italy!

Bring your family and friends to savor delicious Italian food, listen to live music, visit Italian crafters and enjoy a day of racing. Stop by one of the park’s bocce courts and have a family friendly game. Some of the vendors in attendance will be: Buzzetta Foods Inc., Carnivale Donut Bar, Chank’s Pizza Cones, Cold Stone Creamery, Enzo’s Pizza and Subs, Food For All food truck, Pie Oh My Woodfired Pizza, The Little Sicilian Riceballs, Tony’s Italian Sausage, LLC, The Zeppole Guys, Nitro Coffee and many more. For only $10, those 21 and over can enjoy five, two-ounce samples of Italian wines and receive a commemorative wine glass, which is sponsored by Opici Wines.

Monmouth Park is featuring its newest festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., A Taste of New Orleans. Follow the New Orleans motto and ‘Let the good times roll.’ Those in attendance can enjoy a variety of delicious Creole favorites such as beignets and shrimp po’boys and listen to the sounds of New Orleans with live music by the VooDudes. Some of the Taste of New Orleans vendors will include Ragin Cajun, Bites & Bowls, Mac’s Bar-B-Que, Baby Blue, Rolling Kitchen, House of Cupcakes and Cold Stone Creamery. Monmouth Park invites you to get a Taste of Mardi Gras without the plane ride.

Another new festival at Monmouth Park for the month of August is the Live & Local Monmouth Park Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monmouth Park’s first-ever music festival is presented by 107.1 FM The Boss and will feature not only the sounds of the Jersey Shore, but also some of the area’s top music shops.

Music will be provided all day long by bands of Lakehouse Music Academy, a progressive music school that features group rehearsals, individual lessons and live performances at Asbury Park’s world famous music venues. The program is committed to the development of comprehensive musicianship for every student at every level at every age.

The Latin Fiesta: Tu Sello Latino Fest will return on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monmouth Park invites all to enjoy the sounds and tastes of the Latin world as you celebrate the entertainment and culture of the Latin world with authentic food, great music, dancing, games and much more.

Since the festival is taking place on a Sunday, Free Family Fun Day will also be in effect with clowns, face painters, pony rides and a bounce house for the kids. In addition, the music will take place all day long, but the biggest concert of the festival will take place after the races are over.

Make sure to check out these festivals and all the other upcoming festivals Monmouth Park has to offer for the month of August and leading into the fall as there is certainly something for everyone.

BEER GARDEN AT BLU GROTTO

The Beer Garden at Blu Grotto is open Wednesday through Sunday all summer long and is home to over 20 beers on tap, plus it features live entertainment nightly. This is Monmouth Park’s premier hotspot post-races. If you’re hungry, grab a freshly made bar pie that is cooked to order in the Beer Garden’s authentic Italian pizza oven.

The beer garden also features nightly food and drink specials as well as some of the shore’s biggest summer shows from The Nerds, Brian Kirk & The Jirks and many more.