More good times at Martell’s for 2019 season

Year after year Martell’s caters to its customers on every level from the establishment’s noteworthy location and ambiance to its entertainment for various ages and food and drink options that satisfy all. Always adding something new to its lineup, while the 2019 season is well underway, Martell’s makes sure there is even more for guests to enjoy this season.

MARTELL’S SUMMER 2019

Martell’s Tiki Bar, 308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach continues to be a summer destination for summer visitors and area natives alike with its island-esque, on vacation feel as it is deemed “New Jersey’s Premier Tiki & Beach Bar.”

Whether you look forward to returning to Martell’s each summer or you’re stopping by for the first time, there is always something new and exciting to enjoy.

“All new to Martell’s this summer is our Saturday Classics on the Beach,” said Michael Hull, assistant general manager. “This features our DJ team from our very popular Tiki Monday playing all the classics from over the years.”

For Martell’s Tiki Bar and other beachfront and outdoor venues, the weather plays a large role in the success of a season and this summer’s weather has fared well for the establishment.

“The 2019 season is going well,” said Hull. “Most of us who work here have been here for a long time and are well aware that the success of our season is directly related to the quality of the weather.”

MARTELL’S MAKES MEMORIES

Martell’s makes sure to set itself apart from other beachfront bar and dining establishments and keeps customers returning season after season. “It’s one thing to have good drinks and food, but in order to get customers to return I feel you need a good array of entertainment and a good atmosphere,” he expressed. “What’s a better atmosphere then going to our Pier Bar with a cocktail and checking out the ocean?”

According to Hull, while Martell’s really tries to cater to customers, at times with the volume of patrons they have the ability to do that can be challenging, but their dedicated staff makes it happen.

“We offer such a wide range of options for our customers from boardwalk fare to our Lobster House and Sushi Bar,” he added. “If crabs are your thing we have that as well at Jakes Crab House next door.”

NOTEWORTHY MENU ITEMS

While Martell’s Tiki Bar has menu selections that continue to be customer favorites each and every year, there are always new options that people clamor for as well. This year for Martell’s customers that has come in the form of drinks.

“It’s always interesting to see the trends change year in and year out,” said Hull. “This year spiked seltzers are on fire as well as most tequilas.”

What are a few cocktails that make everyone’s top list each summer? “Every year our biggest seller is our Tiki Tea featuring Deep Eddy Vodka along with our fresh squeezed orange juice drinks,” Hull said.

For food options the possibilities are endless as Martell’s Tiki Bar offers their own food menu as well as delicious dishes at their Lobster House, Sushi Bar and Jake’s Crab House. For Hull, his favorite dish is a surf and turf selection.

“My favorite food item would be inside from our Lobster House. It’s our Garlic Steak and Lobster. It is a 10 oz. center cut sirloin steak with sautéed broccoli and grape tomatoes, topped with fresh lobster meat and garlic scampi sauce.”

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Similar to the wide array of food and beverage options to cater to all customers, Martell’s makes sure to offer entertainment that also caters to a clientele of all different ages.

“We have all kinds of different entertainment for various ages,” said Hull. “Our younger crowd tends to flock to our Tiki Monday Beach Party every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m., whereas Thursdays tend to have more families come check out The Sensational Soul Cruisers and catch the fireworks.”

REST OF 2019 SEASON

Martell’s still has plenty to offer for the rest of the 2019 season so make sure to stop in for dinner with a view, a cocktail with friends, a dance party on a Saturday night or catch a live band and fireworks with the family. Whichever you choose, Martell’s is sure to make your experience memorable.

For Hull, what he is most looking forward to for the rest of the season is, “Seeing all the familiar faces of customers that we’ve gotten to know over the years and the opportunity to meet new ones as well.”